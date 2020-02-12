During its meeting held in Kuala Lumpur, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Electoral Committee approved the regional candidates for the AFC Executive Committee as eligible to stand at the elections which will be held at the AFC’s 30th Congress in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on April 16, 2020.

After conducting the integrity checks, the AFC Electoral Committee has decided that the following candidates comply with the eligibility requirements as set out in the AFC Statutes Edition 2019 and the AFC Electoral Code Edition 2019:

AFC Executive Committee Member from the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) for the remaining term 2019-2023

Pol. Gen. Somyot Poompanmoung (Thailand)

AFC Executive Committee Member from the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) for the remaining term 2019-2023

Mr. Kanatbek Mamatov (Kyrgyz Republic)

AFC Executive Committee Member from the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) for the remaining term 2019-2023

Mr. Valentino San Gil (Guam)

AFC Executive Committee Member from the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) for the remaining term 2019-2023

Mr. Anura De Silva (Sri Lanka)

AFC Executive Committee Member from the West Asian Football Federation (WAFF) for the remaining term 2019-2023

1) Mr. Khalid Awad A. Althebity (Saudi Arabia);

2) Mr. Abdulla Naser Al Jneibi (United Arab Emirates).

In accordance with Article 3.2 of the AFC Electoral Code, the AFC Electoral Committee is composed of the following members: Chairman Mr. Lim Kia Tong (SIN), (Chairperson, AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Committee), Deputy Chairman Mr. Jahangir Baglari (IRN), (Chairperson, AFC Appeal Committee) and Deputy Chairman Mr. Muhannad Fahmi Hamad (BHR), (Chairperson, AFC Audit and Compliance Committee).