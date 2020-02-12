HUGO BOSS renews partnership with Formula E for further three seasons until at least the end of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

– Global lifestyle brand to continue putting their name to the premium hospitality experience inside the BOSS | EMOTION CLUB at every E-Prix

– Formula E staff, senior management and volunteers dressed by BOSS as official apparel partner with a shared commitment to innovation and excellence

Formula E has today announced that HUGO BOSS has extended its partnership as official apparel partner for a further three seasons, until at least the end of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. As official apparel partner since joining the electric racing series at the start of season four, HUGO BOSS will continue to dress Formula E staff, senior management and volunteers, as well as putting their name to the BOSS | EMOTION CLUB at every E-Prix. The BOSS | EMOTION CLUB is home to the most exclusive Formula E hospitality experience. From fine dining to live music and entertainment, celebrity guests and unparalleled views of all the racing action. HUGO BOSS has been an early supporter of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, choosing to switch racing categories after many years in motorsport, with Formula E closely aligning with the company’s constant drive for innovation, excellence and sustainability. or download the app on To learn more about the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, find out where to watch race highlights and purchase hospitality packages, visit www.FIAFormulaE.com or download the app on iOS and Android Instagram, @FIAFormulaE #ABBFormulaE Alternatively, follow the ABB FIA Formula E Championship on Facebook Twitter and YouTube CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FORMULA E JAMIE REIGLE “We are delighted to extend our relationship with HUGO BOSS. HUGO BOSS was the first lifestyle brand to join Formula E in season four and extending our partnership reaffirms our shared commitment to create a more sustainable future. HUGO BOSS is more than our official apparel partner, they reinforce our position as a global lifestyle movement. With their driver ambassadors on the grid and their name on our premium hospitality experience at every E- Prix, HUGO BOSS is truly a part of the Formula E family.” CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF HUGO BOSS AG MARK LANGER “ We have been involved in the development of Formula E from an early stage, and we are pleased to see how we have successfully grown together. Along with our shared commitments to excellence and innovation, both brands embody a certain lifestyle, an element of the collaboration that we will further strengthen with the BOSS | EMOTION CLUB. The next three seasons will see us continuing and deepening our relationship .”