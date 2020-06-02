The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Member Associations’ & Regional Associations’ General Secretaries’ Online Conference 2020 will kick off on June 4 with General Secretaries from the Central and South Zones the first to participate in a four-part series which will see the AFC engage all five zones.

The purpose of the two-day conference is to ensure that all Member and Regional Associations are given the opportunity to benefit from the resources, expertise and programmes established by the AFC and to further strengthen engagement.

The conference is an extension of the yearly programme specifically designed for General Secretaries, and for the first time, this year will include the senior leadership from the AFC’s Regional Associations as part of efforts to further enhance the spirit of partnership within the Asian football family.

AFC General Secretary Dato’ Windsor John will set the stage with a presentation on the AFC’s Vision and Mission before participants delve into an overview of the AFC’s Competitions. Adding to the depth of the discussions this year, the Japan Football Association and Qatar Football Association will also be presenting on best MA practices and long-term strategic goals.

Throughout the Conference, the General Secretaries will receive valuable insights on the latest developments in football administration, particularly a special presentation on ‘Match-fixing in a Post Covid-19 World’ – led by the AFC’s long-standing integrity partners Sportradar.

The recently formed AFC Commercial Department and Safeguarding Unit will also share their progress and plans with Razvan Burleanu, President of the Romanian Football Federation, Alex Phillips, former UEFA Head of Asia – Europe Affairs and Kleinmann Wang, Sports Business Advisors CEO Anter Issac among this year’s esteemed line-up of high-level speakers.

The two-day series will continue to make its way across the Continent with the East Zone Conference scheduled to take place on 11 June, ASEAN Zone on 25 June and finally for the West Zone on 30 June.