For the first time in the history of Asian football, the AFC Women’s Club Championship 2022 – Pilot Tournament witnessed the participation of teams from both the East and West regions, with the former reaching its decisive final match day in Thailand on Sunday, while the latter is scheduled to kick-off in Uzbekistan later today.

