The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) confirmed today that the Official Draw for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 will be held on Tuesday, 10th August 2021. Further details of the Official Draw, including the venue and format, will be announced in due course.

Late last year, the AFF announced that the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 will be held from 5th December 2021 to 1st January 2022, following the postponement of the tournament due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

AFF President, Major General Khiev Sameth, said, “We are very pleased to announce the Official Draw date for the AFF Suzuki Cup this year. While AFF’s intention is to stage the tournament in its full format and schedule, including home and away matches at all stages, we also recognise the need to explore and be prepared for the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, including possible alternative formats such as using centralized venues. The health and safety of our stakeholders will continue to be our top priority when we consider the various options for the tournament. A further announcement of the event will be made in July.”

Malcolm Thorpe, Managing Director, South East Asia at SPORTFI V E, the event’s commercial partner, emphasized that the work is being done to ensure a safe and secure staging of the tournament. He said, “We are working hard to support AFF and its Member Associations to review potential contingency measures which may be required depending on the prevailing situation in each of the member countries. We are confident that all measures will be taken to ensure the safety of all participants and fans.”

