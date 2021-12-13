Football development is the heartbeat of the ASEAN Football Federation and our Member Associations.

As such, we are constantly exploring transformative ideas and initiatives with our key stakeholders including FIFA which is part of our planned and sustained efforts to develop football in our region.

AFF welcomes and supports the ongoing discussion on the future of football and we look forward to the outcomes of this holistic process including the findings of the feasibility study to enable us to make informed and considered decisions.

Paramount in our minds is to take decisions that make football and commercial sense which must ultimately translate into the growth of our game.

Let us continue to work closely together towards our shared goal to grow our beloved game and together we will emerge stronger in this pandemic era.

