The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) announced today that popular social media platform TikTok is supporting the on-going AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 as a marketing collaborator.

As part of the collaboration, TikTok has set up additional tournament handles (@affsuzukicupindonesia @affsuzukicupthailand, @affsuzukicupvietnam, @affsuzukicupmalaysia) which are showcasing AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 focused content in the dedicated local languages on their platform in key territories like Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia.

They are also co-creating event-related content with TikTok creators which is published on TikTok.

This is the first time that TikTok is supporting the marketing efforts of the AFF Suzuki Cup, and this collaboration with the tournament is driving specially curated highlights content including best tricks, goals and saves from each of the 26 matches on to the official AFF Suzuki Cup TikTok account.

An AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 hashtag challenge and exclusive interviews with teams and players is also featuring on the platform as part of Tik Tok’s engagement with the millions of AFF Suzuki Cup fans around the region.

TikTok Singapore’s User and Content Operations Manager, Doreen Tan, said, “The AFF Suzuki Cup is one of the most prestigious tournaments within the ASEAN region.

TikTok is delighted to support the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020, particularly at this time where we are seeing a strong growth in sports content on our platform. With TikTok evolving into a digital home for sports players and enthusiasts alike, we look forward to growing AFF Suzuki Cup’s already impressive social media fanbase further through our TikTok platform.”

Malcolm Thorpe, Managing Director, South East Asia at SPORTFIVE, said, “We are really excited with the opportunity to collaborate with TikTok for this edition of the AFF Suzuki Cup. The way our digitally savvy fans are consuming and interacting with content is evolving daily.

Working with TikTok gives us the chance to reach out to our Gen Z fans in a very targeted way as TikTok is the most relevant platform to this demographic and the specially curated content is a fantastic engagement touch point to grow AFF Suzuki Cup 2020’s social media presence further.”

The AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 has kicked off in style with opening matches from both Group A and B taking place at the National Stadium and Bishan Stadium respectively on 5 and 6 December 2021. The group stages will continue till 19 December, with the knock-out stages taking place from 22 – 26 December and the two-leg finals scheduled for 29 December 2021 and 1 January 2022.

