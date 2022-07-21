The inaugural AFF Under-18 Women’s Championship 2022 starts tomorrow with the hope of carving a new future for women’s football in the region.

Following last week’s AFF Women’s Championship 2022 in Manila where hosts Philippines made it a fairy-tale finish when they were installed as the new champions, it is hoped that some of that positive vibes will rub off on these new crops of players.

Young players need competitive matches and the AFF have been one of the most active in promoting and creating a competitive atmosphere for players from the region.

“The excitement is there as we are dealing with a new set of young players. For Indonesia, we have prepared a squad with some of them having had some experience at the senior level previously.” – Indonesia head coach Rudy Eka Priyambada

“It is important for us to play in this high-level tournament as a way to gauge our level and also the standard and the quality of our players, We will see how these new set of players play.” – Thailand assistant coach Sawin Jaraspetchranan

“We are certainly excited about this tournament, especially in this age group. And certainly, we have our expectations. But more importantly, we hope it will help to elevate women’s football to a higher level in the ASEAN region.” – Vietnam head coach Akira Ijiri

“The players need to experience the game at a higher level. And this event is certainly a good avenue considering that we have all been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in these two years. We welcome this inaugural edition.” – Singapore head coach Chris Yap-Au

“It is good for the girls that they get this opportunity to play. In this age group, it is important that they show their talent and their abilities. But whatever the case may be, I know that the competition will be tough.” – Cambodia head coach Tum Saray

AFF UNDER-18 WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP 2022

22 July 2022

FIXTURES – Both matches at the Jakabaring Stadium

1530hrs: Cambodia vs Thailand

1930hrs: Indonesia vs Singapore

