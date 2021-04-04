As Albirex Niigata remained unbeaten following their 1-0 win over a gritty Geylang International, Hougang United thumped Tampines Rovers in an ill-tempered tie of the 2021 AIA Singapore Premier League (SPL).

Defending champions Albirex marched to their third win in four matches with Takahiro Tezuka scoring the only goal of the game in the 33rd minute.

The win saw Albirex stayed top of the SPL with ten points from four matches, as Hougang kept close on their heels with a 5-1 bashing of Tampines the day before.

Tomoyuki Doi fired in a hattrick off goals from 19th, 22nd and 90th minute to be followed by Maksat Dzhakybaliev in the 67th minute and Shahfiq Ghani (70th).

The only goal for Tampines came off Boris Kopitovic in the 23rd minute as they lost Baihakki Khaizan to a second yellow card in the 70th minute of play.

2021 AIA SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE

RESULTS

Young Lions lost to Lion City Sailors 3-1

Hougang United beat Tampines Rovers 5-1

Balestier Khalsa beat Tanjong Pagar 4-0

Albirex Niigata beat Geylang International 1-0

