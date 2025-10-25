Investigation becomes reality as the #54 drops to behind Bezzecchi – but still takes Rookie of the Year.

It came up on the live broadcast at the conclusion of the Tissot Sprint that Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) was under investigation for a tyre pressure infringement. Not long after, the standard eight-second penalty was confirmed for the #54.

That drops the newly-crowned Rookie of the Year down to P7 just behind Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing), but it doesn’t affect that Rookie title, which he retains with an advantage of 113 points over Ai Ogura (Trackhouse Racing MotoGP).

