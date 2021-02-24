All matches in the Menpora Cup 2021 scheduled for 20 March to 25 April will be shown ‘live’.

A total of 20 teams – 18 teams from Liga 1 and 2 from Liga 2 – will do battle in the pre-season tournament which has been given the green light by the Indonesian National Police.

The 20 teams will be divided into four groups of five teams each, with the top two to advance to the quarterfinals set for 15-18 April 2021.

The semi-finals will be on 20-21 April 2021 with the final set for 25 April 2021.

The venues for the group stage have yet to be confirmed but have been set between the cities of Solo, Bandung, Sleman, Malang and Palembang.

Like this: Like Loading...