Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying were up against a wall in the mixed double semifinals of the Perodua Malaysia Masters presented by Daihatsu as the Chinese pair of Wang Li Lyu-Huang Dong Ping emerged victorious at the Axiata Arena.

The Chinese pair ranked No 2 in the world was just in their element as they rounded off the first set 21-10 in just twelve minutes.

It was very much the same in the second set as resistance became futile for Li Lyu-Dong Ping to wrap up the match 21-13 for their place in the final.