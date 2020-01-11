Fadil Sausu from Bali United and Reva Octaviani from Persib Bandung were named as the Best Footballers of the Indonesia Soccer Awards 2019.

The Indonesia Soccer Awards 2019 was organised by TV station Indosiar alongside Bola.com, Liputan6.com, Vidio and also the Professional Footballers Association of Indonesia (APPI).

Fadil led Bali United to the Indonesia Liga 1 title while Reva picked up the first ever Liga 1 Putri crown for Persib Bandung.

A total of 15 awards were given out including five from the FA of Indonesia (PSSI) with a Special Tribute for Indonesia U16 player Alfin Lestaluhu, who passed away in October last year.

PSSI also picked up the winners for Best Coach 2019, Best Referee 2019, Fair Play Award and Lifetime Achievement.

INDONESIAN SOCCER AWARDS 2019

ROLL OF HONOUR

Best Goalkeeper 2019: Wawan Hendrawan (Bali United)

Best Defender 2019: Hamka Hamzah (Arema FC)

Best Midfielder 2019: Makan Kotane (Arema FC)

Best Striker 2019: Marko Simic (Persija Jakarta)

Best Young Footballer 2019: Todd Rivaldo Ferre (Persipura Jayapura)

Best Woman Footballer 2019: Reva Octaviani (Persib Bandung)

Best Footballer 2019: Fadil Sausu (Bali United)

Favorite Goal 2019: Marko Simic (Persija Jakarta)

Favorite Young Footballer 2019: Asnawi Mangkualam (PSM Makassar)

Favorite Footballer 2019: Ilija Spasojevic (Bali United)

Best Coach 2019: Stefano Cugurra (Bali United)

Best Referee 2019: Yudi Nurcahya

Fair Play Award: Tira Persikabo

Lifetime Achievement: Benny Dollo

Tribute To Alfin Lestaluhu