It was all even at the end of the first leg, semifinals of the 2021 TM Malaysia Cup with plenty on the line for the return tie.

Neither Kuala Lumpur City FC nor Terengganu FC were able to take advantage of playing at home when they were held by the same 1-1 scoreline by Melaka United and Johor Darul Ta’zim respectively.

At the Cheras Stadium, it was the visiting Melaka United side who went ahead early in the eighth minute through Adriano Aparecido Narcizo before KL struck back with a Zhafri Yahya 26th minute equaliser.

At the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium, it was the home team who nailed the lead, off Jordan Mintah in the eighth minute before JDT grabbed the equaliser through Bergson Da Silva in the 51st minute of play.

2021 TM MALAYSIA CUP

SEMIFINALS, First Leg

RESULTS

Kuala Lumpur City FC 1-1 Melaka United

Terengganu FC 1-1 Johor Darul Ta’zim

#AFF

#FAM

Pictures Courtesy #MFL

#EmergingStrongerTogether

