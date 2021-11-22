In spite of not being able to pick up the full points in their last two matches, defending champions BG Pathum United have not lost touch on the leaders where they are currently third in the 2021/22 Revo Thai League 1.

After 14 matches in the top flight, BG Pathum have collected 26 points – just six points behind leaders Bangkok United and three behind second-placed Buriram United.

And this week, BG Pathum seemed to have a clash of confidence when they fell to an away loss to Port FC after an own goal from Victor Cardozo in the 27th minute of play.

This defeat follows the 3-1 loss BG Pathum suffered the previous week on the road to Nongbua Pitchaya FC.

In the meantime, Bangkok and Buriram kept up the pace at the top of the standings with a 3-1 defeat of Muangthong United and 4-0 thrashing of Khon Kaen United respectively.

At the Thammasat Stadium, an early red card on Peerapat Notchaiya in the 12th minute failed to dampen spirits as Bangkok United were on target off Heberty de Andrade (34th and 55th) and Everton Saturnino (45th) for the full points.

Muangthong’s lone goal came off Teeraphol Yoryoey in the 38th minute.

At the Buriram Stadium, the home team did not suffer any setback when they romped to a 4-0 win over Khon Kaen off a brace each from Thai international Supachai Jaided (8th and 52nd minute) and Myanmar international Aung Thu (66th and 81st).

2021/22 REVO THAI LEAGUE 1

RESULTS

True Bangkok United 3-1 SCG Muangthong United

Ratchaburi Mirt Phol 3-2 Nongbua Pitchaya FC

Chiangmai United 0-1 Singha Chiangrai United

PT Prachuap 1-1 Police Tero

Port FC 1-0 BG Pathum United

Nakhon Ratchasima Mazda FC 0-0 Chonburi FC

Samutprakan City 1-2 Suphanburi FC

Buriram United 4-0 Khon Kaen United

