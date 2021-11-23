With nine days to go until the World Athletics Awards 2021, the names of the five finalists for Male World Athlete of the Year have been confirmed.



The five athletes, who represent five countries from three area associations, have produced some exceptional performances across a range of athletics disciplines in 2021, at the Tokyo Olympic Games, one-day meeting circuits and other events around the world.



The finalists are (in alphabetical order):



Joshua Cheptegei, UGA

– Olympic 5000m champion

– Olympic 10,000m silver medallist

– World-leading 8:09.55 for two miles



Ryan Crouser, USA

– Olympic and Diamond League shot put champion

– Undefeated all year

– World shot put records indoors and outdoors



Mondo Duplantis, SWE

– Olympic pole vault champion

– Diamond League pole vault champion

– European indoor pole vault champion



Eliud Kipchoge, KEN

– Olympic marathon champion

– Largest winning margin in men’s Olympic marathon since 1972

– Winner of Enschede Marathon



Karsten Warholm, NOR

– Olympic 400m hurdles champion

– Diamond League 400m hurdles champion

– World 400m hurdles record and world 300m hurdles best

Voting procedure for 2021 World Athletes of the Year



A three-way voting process determined the finalists.



The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family cast their votes by email, while fans voted online via the World Athletics social media platforms. The World Athletics Council’s vote counted for 50% of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes each counted for 25% of the final result.



Voting closed on 6 November.



The male and female World Athletes of the Year will be announced at the World Athletics Awards 2021, which will be held virtually on 1 December.



