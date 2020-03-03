Thai League – the organisers of the Thai League One to Thai League Four – have decided to postponed all matches until next month.

This follows the advisory from the Thai Ministry of Health for the masses to avoid concerts and big gatherings like football matches so as to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Vietnam were the first nation in the ASEAN region to decide to have their matches with no spectators when they organised the National Super Cup – the curtain raiser to the V-League 2020 – last week.