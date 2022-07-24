The Allianz Junior Badminton Championship (AJBC) is well underway, with players stamping their mark during the Qualifying Round One held at the Sports Arena Puchong, Selangor this weekend.

Supported by the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) and the Malaysian Schools Sports Council (MSSM), the tournament will start with the seven Qualifying Rounds to be held between July to November 2022.

The finalists from all seven Qualifying Rounds will then come together for the AJBC Camp ahead of the Grand Finals in Kuala Lumpur in November 2022.

Speaking at the launch today, Allianz Malaysia Berhad Chief Executive Officer Sean Wang said that the Company was thrilled to see the turnout for the inaugural event.

“The sole purpose of AJBC is to provide aspiring young shuttlers access to age-level tournaments to test their skills and gain competition experience. This is our first AJBC Qualifying Round, and it was just amazing to see the young talents that have come through the doors. The players have set fire to the courts, so it will be exciting to see how the other young talents from the remaining six qualifying rounds perform,” said Sean.

Besides that, during the launch, Sean also revealed national junior players Siti Nurshuhaini Azman and Fazriq Razif as AJBC advocates who will serve as inspirational figures to the participants.

The AJBC will feature four events – boy’s singles, boy’s doubles, girl’s singles, and girl’s doubles – the Under-13 (13-year-olds and below) and Under-15 (14 to 15-year-olds) categories.

Grand final winners for all categories will win RM1,000, followed by the second runner-up (RM500) and third runner-up (RM200). All seven qualifying rounds winners will also take home the following prizes – winners (RM500), second runner-up (RM300) and third runner-up (RM100).

AJBC Qualifying Rounds/Grand Finals Date and Venue

Date Event Venue

22-24 July Qualifying Round 1 Sports Arena Puchong

Puchong, Selangor

5-7 August Qualifying Round 2 Dewan Badminton KBA

Alor Setar, Kedah

11-13 August Qualifying Round 3 Dewan Badminton Masterscaff

Kemaman, Terengganu

30 September – 2 October Qualifying Round 4 Arena Badminton Tan Sri Lee Loy Seng

Ipoh, Perak

14-16 October Qualifying Round 5 Pulau Pinang

(Venue will be announced later)

4-6 November Qualifying Round 6 NZ Sports Arena

Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan

10-12 November Qualifying Round 7 Havona Badminton Academy

Kluang, Johor

24 November AJBC Camp Kuala Lumpur

(Venue will be announced later)

25-27 November Grand Finals Kuala Lumpur

(Venue will be announced later)

For more information on the Allianz Junior Badminton Championship, visit allianz.com.my/ajbc

Like this: Like Loading...