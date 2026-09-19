Singapore head coach Gavin Lee has named the 23 players who will represent Singapore at the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026, which will take place from 24 September to 5 October.

The Lions will begin their Group A campaign on 25 September against hosts Indonesia before taking on Bangladesh three days later.

They will conclude the group stage on 1 October against Causeway rivals Malaysia.

Division 1 features eight teams split into two groups. The winners of each group will advance to the Final, while the runners-up will contest the Bronze Final.

For more, please click on https://fas.org.sg/lions-squad-announced-for-fifa-asean-cup-2026/

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Photos Courtesy #FAS

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