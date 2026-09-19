Indonesia head coach John Herdman has officially named the 23-man squad to spearhead the nation’s challenge to win the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026.
The usual suspects like Emil Audero, Kevin Diks, Dean James, Elkan Baggott, Justin Hubner, Nathan Tjoe-A-On, and Ole Romeny are in the roster, where they will join the others from the domestic league.
The FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 will take place from 25 September to 5 October 2026.
Indonesia have been drawn in Group A alongside Singapore, Malaysia, and Bangladesh.
Host Indonesia which will play all their matches at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta will kick-off their campaign against Singapore on 25 September 2026.
INDONESIA NATIONAL TEAM
GOALKEEPERS
Emil Audero – Rayo Vallecano
Maarten Paes – AFC Ajax
Nadeo Argawinata – Persija Jakarta
DEFENDERS
Kevin Diks – Borussia Mönchengladbach
Dean James – Go Ahead Eagles
Elkan Baggott – Millwall
Justin Hubner – Fortuna Sittard
Nathan Tjoe-A-On – Willem II (Eredivisie)
Dion Markx – Persita Tangerang
Dony Tri Pamungkas – Persija Jakarta
Rizky Ridho – Persija Jakarta
Yakob Sayuri – Java United FC
Calvin Verdonk – LOSC Lille
MIDFIELDERS
Joey Pelupessy – Lommel SK
Egy Maulana Vikri – Dewa United
Ivar Jenner – Dewa United
Jordi Amat – Persija Jakarta
Rayhan Hannan – Persija Jakarta
Thom Haye – Persib Bandung
STRIKERS
Ole Romeny – Fortuna Sittard
Luke Vickery – Macarthur FC
Mitchell Baker – NCAA Georgetown
Ragnar Oratmangoen – Persib Bandung
#AFF