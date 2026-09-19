Indonesia head coach John Herdman has officially named the 23-man squad to spearhead the nation’s challenge to win the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026.

The usual suspects like Emil Audero, Kevin Diks, Dean James, Elkan Baggott, Justin Hubner, Nathan Tjoe-A-On, and Ole Romeny are in the roster, where they will join the others from the domestic league.

The FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 will take place from 25 September to 5 October 2026.

Indonesia have been drawn in Group A alongside Singapore, Malaysia, and Bangladesh.

Host Indonesia which will play all their matches at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta will kick-off their campaign against Singapore on 25 September 2026.

INDONESIA NATIONAL TEAM

GOALKEEPERS

Emil Audero – Rayo Vallecano

Maarten Paes – AFC Ajax

Nadeo Argawinata – Persija Jakarta

DEFENDERS

Kevin Diks – Borussia Mönchengladbach

Dean James – Go Ahead Eagles

Elkan Baggott – Millwall

Justin Hubner – Fortuna Sittard

Nathan Tjoe-A-On – Willem II (Eredivisie)

Dion Markx – Persita Tangerang

Dony Tri Pamungkas – Persija Jakarta

Rizky Ridho – Persija Jakarta

Yakob Sayuri – Java United FC

Calvin Verdonk – LOSC Lille

MIDFIELDERS

Joey Pelupessy – Lommel SK

Egy Maulana Vikri – Dewa United

Ivar Jenner – Dewa United

Jordi Amat – Persija Jakarta

Rayhan Hannan – Persija Jakarta

Thom Haye – Persib Bandung

STRIKERS

Ole Romeny – Fortuna Sittard

Luke Vickery – Macarthur FC

Mitchell Baker – NCAA Georgetown

Ragnar Oratmangoen – Persib Bandung

#AFF

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