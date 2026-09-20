Anthony Hudson, head coach of the Thailand national team, has called up the best possible squad for the upcoming FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 while also keeping an eye on next year’s AFC ASIAN Cup 2027 in Saudi Arabia.

While the Thai squad welcomed the return of stalwart Chanathip Songkrasin to the reckoning alongside Nicholas Mickelson (from Bundesliga side SV Elversberg), among others, Hudson admitted he is looking at the overall picture after several camps over the past year.

“I am satisfied and excited to work with all of the players. As I said before, the three camps had different challenges. The ASIAN Cup qualifiers, FIFA Match Days in June, and then the ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026 posed differing tests,” said Hudson.

“Of course, we need the strongest team and build the team to continue until the AFC Asian Cup. The problem is that some players are injured and not ready.

“After the FIFA ASEAN Cup, and until just before the AFC Asian Cup early next year, we hope to have the ability to select the best players.”

Thailand have been placed in Group B, Division One of the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026, where they will start their campaign against Pakistan on 26 September 2026 at the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium in Bandung, Indonesia.

They will take on Vietnam three days later at the same venue before wrapping up their campaign against the Philippines on 2 October 2026.

THAILAND NATIONAL TEAM

GOALKEEPERS

Kampol Pathomattakul (Ratchaburi FC)

Patiwat Khammai (True Bangkok United)

Saranon Anuin (BG Pathum United)

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DEFENDERS

​Kritsada Kaman (BG Pathum United)

Jonathan Khemdee (Ratchaburi FC)

Chaiphol Adthon (Port FC)

Nattapong Sairiya (Chonburi FC)

Nicholas Mickelson (SV Elversberg)

Manuel Tom Bihr (Port FC)

Waris Choolthong (BG Pathum United)

Suphanan Bureerat (Port FC)

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MIDFIELDERS

Kakana Khamyok – True Bangkok United

Chanathip Songkrasin – BG Pathum United

Teeraphat Pruethong – Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo

Peeradon Chamratsamee – Port FC

Sarach Yooyen – BG Pathum United

Seksan Ratree – Port FC

Supachok Sarachat – Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo

Iklas Sanhon – Buriram United

Anan Yodsangwal – Buriram United

STRIKERS

Jude Soonsup-Bell (Port FC)

Teerasak Poeiphimai (Port FC)

Supachai Chaided (Buriram United)

#AFF

Graphic Courtesy #FAT

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