Gracey Hemstreet performs during practice at Red Bull Hardline in Maydena Bike Park, Australia on February 04, 2026 // Graeme Murray / Red Bull Content Pool

Twenty-six of the world’s leading male and female downhill riders will take on the first Red Bull Hardline British Columbia at Cypress Mountain, Canada, on October 17, 2026.

Red Bull Hardline British Columbia will make its debut at Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver on October 17, 2026, bringing the invitation-only race to Canada for the first time.

Known as the toughest downhill race in the world, Red Bull Hardline British Columbia will challenge 26 invited riders on a brand-new custom course built in the steep, technical terrain of Vancouver’s North Shore.

Here is all you need to know:

The first Red Bull Hardline British Columbia will take place at Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver on October 17, 2026. The invitation-only event marks Red Bull Hardline’s first visit to Canada and will introduce 26 male and female riders to a new custom-built course.

The inaugural event will crown the first Red Bull Hardline British Columbia winners.

The new course is built in the steep, technical terrain of Vancouver’s North Shore. Long associated with the roots of freeride mountain biking, the region provides a fitting setting for a race recognised as one of downhill’s biggest tests.

Riders will face a course shaped by the area’s distinctive mountain-bike terrain and a new set of Red Bull Hardline challenges.

Home advantage will be a major part of the first British Columbia edition. Jackson Goldstone (CAN) and Gracey Hemstreet (CAN), both familiar with the demands of Red Bull Hardline, will lead the Canadian presence on their home trails.

Goldstone won Red Bull Hardline Wales in 2022 and claimed the 2025 UCI Downhill World Cup overall title, while Hemstreet arrives following back-to-back Red Bull Hardline Tasmania victories.

Hemstreet’s recent Red Bull Hardline results have placed her at the centre of the discipline’s rapid evolution. The Canadian became the inaugural women’s Red Bull Hardline winner in 2025 before following it with a second consecutive Red Bull Hardline Tasmania victory, becoming the first woman to win two Red Bull Hardline events.

Racing in British Columbia gives her another chance to tackle a new Red Bull Hardline course in front of a home crowd.

Recent Red Bull Hardline winners will bring proven form to the new course. Asa Vermette (USA) became the youngest-ever Red Bull Hardline Wales winner in 2025 at 18 years old, before winning Red Bull Hardline Tasmania earlier in 2026.

The result made him the youngest rider to win two Red Bull Hardline events.

The field also includes proven Red Bull Hardline winners looking to add another major result to their record. Rónán Dunne (IRL) arrives in British Columbia as a two-time Red Bull Hardline winner, having taken victories in Tasmania and Wales in 2024.

After third at Red Bull Hardline Wales in 2025 and second at Red Bull Hardline Tasmania in 2026, Dunne will take on the entirely new British Columbia course with another opportunity to fight for the win.

Watch Red Bull Hardline British Columbia live on Red Bull TV and Red Bull Bike YouTube on Saturday 17th of October.

RED BULL HARDLINE BRITISH COLUMBIA 2026 RIDER LIST:

Asa Vermette (USA)

Bas van Steenbergen (CAN)

Brendan Fairclough (UK)

Bernard Kerr (UK)

Charlie Hatton (UK)

Dane Jewett (CAN)

Felipe Agurto (CHL)

Finn Iles (CAN)

Gracey Hemstreet (CAN)

Hugo Frixtalon (FRA)

Jackson Goldstone (CAN)

Jakob Jewett (CAN)

Jess Blewitt (NZL)

Johnathan Helly (CAN)

Juanfer Vélez (COL)

Kaos Seagrave (UK)

Lachlan Stevens-McNab (NZL)

Lina Frener (AUT)

Lucas Cruz (CAN)

Mikey Delesalle (CAN)

Mille Johnset (NOR)

Roger Vieira (BRA)

Rónán Dunne (IRL)

Tegan Cruz (CAN)

Théo Erlangsen (RSA)

Tuhoto-Ariki Pene (NZL)

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