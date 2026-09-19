Vietnamare set to introduce two new faces at the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 as head coach Kim Sang-sik unveiled the 23 players for the newly inaugurated tournament.

While maintaining most of their core players that had won the recent ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026, Sang-sik has also included two new players in Nguyen Adou Leygley Minh and Williams Minh Hoang.

Leygley Minh was brought up in France through French and Vietnamese parents while Minh Hoang was in England with English and Vietnamese parentage.

The FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 will consist of 14 teams, divided into two divisions – to be played in Indonesia (Division 1) and Hong Kong (Division 2).

Vietnam are in Group B of Division 1 against Thailand, Philippines, and Pakistan.

Their opening match will be against the Philippines on 26 September 2026 at the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium in Bandung.

They will then take on Thailand three days later before facing Pakistan on 2 October 2026.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #VFF

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