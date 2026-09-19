Thailand’s Pavit Tangkamolprasert kept the lead for the third straight day in the Yeangder TPC today, as he goes in search of his first win on the Asian Tour in nearly seven years.

He shot a third-round five-under-par 67 for a one-shot lead on 19-under, over defending champion Kazuki Higa from Japan.

Higa also carded a 67 here at Linkou International Golf & Country Club, on a day when many of the tournament’s other big-name players moved into contention.

Filipino Miguel Tabuena matched the lowest round of the week with a 62 to finish the day in a tie for third, three behind the leader.

He was joined by Hong Kong’s Taichi Kho, who fired a 64, as well as American Peter Uihlein, in with a 65, and Chinese-Taipei’s Chien-yao Hung, after a 67.

Other stars are in close pursuit, with Chinese-Taipei’s Chieh-po Lee and Jazz Janewattananond from Thailand a further stroke back, following a 64 and 68 respectively, while Asian Tour Order of Merit list Travis Smyth from Australia is another shot behind, having come in with a 66.

They will all look to finally reel Pavit in tomorrow although that will be challenging as has not dropped a shot all week. He got off to the perfect start this morning with an eagle on the par-five first and later made three birdies to complete a brilliant three days of golf, having shot 64 and 66 on the opening two days.

On his bogey-free run he said: “I’m quite surprised because I’m kind of like, you know, a birdie bogey player, but yeah, this week I think I put the ball in a very good position. I mean, when I missed it’s not been in that tough a place, for the past three days. I think that’s the key.”

With his most recent victory on the Asian Tour coming in the Sabah Masters at the end of 2019, a win in tomorrow would be a huge result for the 37-year-old.

He said: “I know I’m gonna be very, very happy for myself because you know, I keep knocking on the door for maybe five or six years, even this year already, including the All Thailand Tour and Thai PGA. And yeah, if it’s my week, it’s my week, so I just have to stay calm tomorrow. Do what I did for the past three days and then let’s see.”

He’s claimed two titles on the Asian Tour in total as he also triumphed at the Macau Open in 2016, while he has won a record eight titles on the Asian Development Tour (ADT). Two of those ADT wins came in Chinese-Taipei, in 2014 and 2016, so he’s also looking for a hat-trick of wins here.

Higa was also bogey-free today, although that was not the case for the first two days unlike Pavit, and he closed the gap with Pavit to one with his fifth and final birdie of the day on 18.

“I made less mistakes today, compared to yesterday. Today’s biggest challenge for me was reading the greens. Gave myself a lot of birdie chances but missed a few short putts out there which was a pity,” said the Japanese star, whose win last year set him on course to become the first player from his country to win the Asian Tour Order of Merit.

“This is the best day so far this week that I’ve hit my woods and irons. I started the final round one shot back last year too so I’m in a similar position again. I will just try and make as many birdies as I can again tomorrow and see how it goes. I don’t feel any pressure right now. I’m happy to be in this position heading into the final round.”

The 31-year-old is sponsored by the Yeangder Group, who will no doubt dearly love their player to become the first player to win their event back-to-back.

Tabuena has been playing predominantly on the LIV Golf League this year, with this week his third start of the season on the Asian Tour.

He was in the first group out today and marked his return with a brilliant bogey-free back nine of seven-under-par 29, that included five birdies in a row from the 12th.

“Yeah, it’s been a while,” he said. “It’s just one of the days where the putter got hot, and a chip in on 16 also helped.

“You know it’s always nice coming back, it’s my favourite tour by far. It’s been the family for the longest time, and you know, it’s a nice way to end the year. Being around Asia, being close to Manila is a big boost for sure.”

Kho will attempt to win back-to-back titles on the Asian Tour tomorrow as he claimed the most recent event, the International Series Morocco in June. That win moved him into second place on the Merit list, giving a great chance to finish the year number one for the first time. The leading player on the list will be rewarded with a DP World Tour card for next year but with Smyth already exempt for Europe it is Kho who is next in line to receive it.

Not that that is on his mind at the moment as he works hard to keep the kind of form going that saw him triumph in Morocco.

“I think the only thing that I’ve realised is, you know, I put a lot of work in after Morocco. Like I put in a lot of work before Morocco and after Morocco, and yeah, sometimes golf just has its way of doing its own thing. I’ve realised for the results side of things and the performance side of things, I think, some of it’s in our control, but a lot of it is out of our control,” he said.

“I’m just trying to bring my best self to the table more often, and when I say that, I mean you know in terms of like the person that I am and the type of focus that I bring to the table, and less so about the performance side.”

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