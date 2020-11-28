In a season that shows to be certainly challenging, once again Paolo Andreucci is the winner of the Italian Rally Championship, in the 2-wheel drive category. The Tuscan champion took his fourth victory out of four races with the brand-new PEUGEOT 208 Rally 4, a car that immediately established itself as one of the benchmarks of the category and enable the Lion brand to continue to write its history in the 2-wheel drive category. Ciocco, Targa Florio, 2 Valli and now Tuscan Rewind rallies: Paolo Andreucci and Anna Andreussi triumph in a somewhat troubled season, in which the whole team has always given their best to write a new chapter in the history of Italian rallies. The F.P.F. Sport has made available to the world championship couple a perfectly tuned New 208 Rally 4 already competitive from the early hours of the championship, a sign that, like the road version elected Car of the Year 2020, is a winning project also on motorsport. Paolo Andreucci: “What a season! Nevertheless, we did it again this time. A really weird, short and somewhat troubled 2020 championship. However, we all really gave it our all. We wanted to make the debut of the new PEUGEOT 208 Rally 4 in the best possible way and we succeeded! A stunning car with which even young drivers can easily have fun, as well as concretely aim for victory. With this carr we have won all the rallys we have run in and the credit also goes to the team and the technicians of F.P.F. Sport by Fabrizio and Michele FABBRI to whom all our thanks go. Thanks also to all the partners who believed in us and who concretely supported us in this adventure. From Pirelli to Total, Sparco, Gen-Art and all the others. Thank you very much!”