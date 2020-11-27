As the countdown to the World Athletics Awards 2020 continues, the finalists for the Photograph of the Year award have been selected.

From the 77 images that were submitted, a panel of judges – comprising Raquel Cavaco Nunes, Ivo Gonzalez, Bob Martin, Thomas Rohler and Katerina Stefanidi – were given the task to narrow the entries to 30 shortlisted images before deciding on the three finalists.

The full shortlist of 30 images can be seen in the online gallery on the World Athletics Awards 2020 website.

The winning photograph will be announced live during the virtual World Athletics Awards 2020 on Saturday 5 December.

The finalists

A man stands on his bike to look over the fence when Armand Duplantis makes his final jump to win the pole vault at the Folksam Grand Prix in Karlstad, Sweden. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no spectators were allowed in the arena.

Photo by Pontus Orre.

Children aged three to five compete at the Discovery Cross Country Championships in Eldoret, Kenya.

Photo by Michael Steele, Getty Images.

About the photographers

PhilIppe Millereau

After 22 years at DPPI (Diffusion Presse Photo International), Millereau set up the KMSP agency alongside fellow photographer Stephane Kempinaire. Milleraeu has photographed every Olympic Games since 1992.

Pontus Orre

An editorial and commercial freelance photographer based in Stockholm, Orre often shoots for Sweden’s biggest newspaper, Aftonbladet.

Michael Steele

A veteran sports photographer with more than three decades of experience, Steele joined Getty Images in 1999 where he specialises in athletics coverage.

