As Cambodia 2023 draws nearer, the ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF) has called on all member nations, athletes and contingents to strive collectively towards ensuring the successful delivery of the upcoming 12th ASEAN Para Games Cambodia 2023, scheduled in Phnom Penh in June.

Phnom Penh will stage the 12th edition of the regional sporting extravaganza, the biggest and the first ever ASEAN Para Games to be hosted in Cambodia’s history.

While the official celebration of the 32nd SEA Games 100-day Countdown took place on January 25 at the newly-built Techo Morodok National Stadium, the region’s paralympic community now eagerly awaits another milestone event — the 100-Day Countdown celebration for the 12th ASEAN Para Games which falls on February 23.

In congratulating Cambodia following the launch of the 100-Day celebration of the 2023 Games, APSF President, Major General Osoth Bhavilai expressed his gratitude to Cambodia for its commitment and efforts towards the staging the Games for the first time.

The Cambodia ASEAN Para Games Organising Committee (CAMAPGOC) is tasked as the local organising committee with APSF collaborating closely with the host to ensure the smooth delivery of the Games.

“On behalf of the APSF Board of Governors (BOG) and Executive Committee (EXCO), I congratulate the Government of Cambodia and the Local Organising Committee for its commitment striving to ensure that the 12th ASEAN Para Games in June will be organised in the best possible atmosphere, with safety, well-being, and comfort of our participating athletes given as top priority,” said APSF President, Maj Gen Bhavilai in conjunction with the 100-day Countdown celebration in Phnom Penh.

The 12th ASEAN Para Games will feature 13 sports and E-sports as a demonstration sport for the first time. The Games is set to draw more than 2,500 athletes and officials from all 11 contingents with competition venues concentrated at the Morodok Techo Sports Complex.

Sports listed for the Games include Athletics, Para-badminton, Boccia, Chess, Goalball, Football-seven-a-side, Football five-a-Side, Judo, Powerlifting, Para-swimming, Table Tennis, Sitting Volleyball and Wheelchair Basketball.

“APSF, as in the past, will continue to collaborate and assist host nations in the best possible way to ensure that the Games is held fairly and in full spirit of sportsmanship… most importantly, uphold the spirit of solidarity and equality for our athletes,” added Maj Gen Bhavilai.

Prior to this, a three-day Coordination Committee (Co-Comm) Meeting between APSF and CAMAPGOC was held in mid-December last year with key officials of the respective functional areas which include sports and technical, classification, anti-doping, media, broadcast, protocol and ceremonies, accreditation, marketing and partnership, legal, accommodation, food, transportation as well as information technology.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between APSF and CAMAPGOC, outlining responsibilities by both parties to ensure that all areas pertaining to the Games organisation are well in place before the Games official opening on June 3.

Maj Gen Bhavilai had summarised the Co-Comm as significantly fruitful, providing a more precise understanding for both parties which will help speed up and smoothen the current and future execution of operational matters of the Games.

Meanwhile, APSF Secretary-General Senior Colonel Dr Wandee Tosuwan emphasised the need for both parties to step up efforts in preparation for the Games, saying that with only 126 days away from the opening ceremony on June 3, structured plans must be in place to avoid any shortcomings.

“So far, APSF has had two physical meetings and a series of virtual meetings with CAMAPGOC with positive outcomes, involving various committees including sports, technical, medical, anti-doping, transportation, accommodation and catering committees,” said Sen Col Tosuwan.

According to Sen.Col. Tosuwan, more engagement and activities are being planned in the next four months. These include various milestones and key events including countdowns, coordination committee, inspection by technical inspection, Chef de Mission seminar, and various media and community activities including the Games torch relay.

“We need to build momentum following the successful organisation of the 11th ASEAN Para Games in Solo last year, despite the pandemic. CAMAPGOC and APSF need to work closely as we look forward to another inspiring Games which will leave meaningful legacies not only to the people of Cambodia but also to the ASEAN population as a whole,” she said.

