The 2023 edition of the Brunei Futsal League (BFL) kicks off next Friday, 3 February 2023.

This was announced by the FA of Brunei Darussalam (FABD).

The first match of the season will see PES taking on Kasuka & AR Rawda at UBD.

A total of six matchdays will be played from 2 February 2023 until 17 March 2023 before the BFL takes a break for the month of Ramadhan.

#AFF

#FABD

Like this: Like Loading...