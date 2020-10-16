The nine-time World Champion will miss this weekend’s Aragon GP after returning a positive test on Thursday
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Valentino Rossi has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of this weekend’s Gran Premio Michelin® de Aragon. The news means the nine-time World Champion will miss the first of two MotorLand Aragon events, with his participation in the second Grand Prix at the venue also in serious doubt.
The Doctor confirmed the news via social media, saying: “Unfortunately, this morning I woke up and I was not feeling good. My bones were score and I had a slight fever, so I immediately called the doctor who tested me twice. The ‘quick PCR test’ result was negative, just like the test I underwent on Tuesday. But the second one, of which the result was sent to me at 16:00 this afternoon, was unfortunately positive.
“I am so disappointed that I will have to miss the race at Aragon. I’d like to be optimistic and confident, but I expect the second round in Aragon to be a ‘no go’ for me as well… I am sad and angry because I did my best to respect the protocol and although the test I had on Tuesday was negative, I self-isolated since my arrival from le Mans. Anyways, this is the way it is, and I can’t do anything to change the situation. I will now follow the medical advice, and I just hope I will be feeling well soon.” – www.motogp.com