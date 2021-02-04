Saudi Arabia continues to make its presence felt on the global sporting stage by hosting some of the world’s most exciting new events, a trend which continues with today’s announcement of four fully-sanctioned Ladies European Tour (LET) tournaments set to take place in 2021. The Aramco Team Series will be held in New York, London, Singapore and King Abdullah Economic City (near Jeddah), with each tournament carrying a USD$1 million prize fund.

The investment by Aramco, as the headline sponsor, along with Golf Saudi and the support of other Saudi partners makes Saudi Arabia one of the biggest backers of the women’s game in Europe today. The series is a significant step forward for both Saudi and women’s sport, and follows the hugely successful Aramco Saudi Ladies International, presented by the Public Investment Fund, at Saudi Arabia’s Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in November 2020.

His Excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Chairman of the Saudi Golf Federation and Golf Saudi, said: “This is fantastic news for global sport, for women’s golf and for Saudi Arabia. Following the success of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International, we are committed to building the women’s game and promoting female participation in sport in Saudi Arabia. I hope this series inspires people of all cultures and backgrounds to take up the sport and generate enthusiasm for the great game of golf.”

The first of the four tournaments will take place in New York, followed by one in London and Singapore before culminating in a season finale at the Royal Greens and Country Club in Jeddah.

Ahmed A. Al-Subaey, Aramco Vice President of Marketing, Sales & Supply Planning, said: “Aramco played a leading role in bringing golf to Saudi Arabia and, through our support for women’s golf, we aim to advance gender equality and set the stage for future generations of female sports stars. It is another example of our commitment to diversity and inclusion, which is reflected in our many talented female employees, scientists and engineers. Our sponsorship of this golf series not only raises global awareness of our contribution in this field but will also promote positive values associated with the sport among communities in Saudi Arabia and around the world.”

The four tournaments sponsored by Aramco will form an important part of a record-breaking LET schedule, which is set to be announced in the coming weeks. Teams of four will compete in the tournaments, each one played over 54 holes. Captains will recruit one fellow Tour pro through a draft system similar to the NFL and NBA. Another Tour professional will be selected at random, while all teams will include one amateur player. Prize money for the winning team will be split between its three pro members.

Ladies European Tour CEO, Alexandra Armas, said: “Today marks the beginning of a new journey in the history of the Ladies European Tour. This brand new Aramco Team Series takes golf and the sport to a whole new level and I am incredibly excited by all four events. Last November, the LET made history in bringing the first-ever professional women’s golf event to Saudi Arabia, and this announcement only builds on that. By adding four new team events to our schedule for 2021, the Ladies European Tour will add a whole new dynamic for both the players competing and the spectators, taking golf to newly engaged audiences across the globe.”

The Aramco Team Series picks up where last November’s team event left off, being the first-ever regular tour event where scores of amateur competitors have a direct bearing on the final result.

