Buriram United FC coach Mark Jackson believes his battle-hardened squad will have the ability to see off a Selangor FC side desperate to end their lengthy trophy drought in the final of the 2025/26 ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™.

The titleholders take on their Malaysian hosts in the first leg of the tournament decider at MBPJ Stadium on Wednesday with Jackson determined to add yet another piece of silverware to Buriram United’s already bulging trophy cabinet.“We have a lot of experience in the squad and that counts for a lot in these games,” said Jackson, who has already led Buriram United to the Thai League 1 title this season having previously won the AFC Cup and A-League titles with Australia’s Central Coast Mariners FC.“As a coach and manager, I have had success in big matches like this, while (Buriram United captain) Kenny (Dougall) has also experienced these occasions throughout his career and with Buriram last season.“That experience brings calmness. We have been here before. Even this season we have experienced difficult two-legged situations in matches against Melbourne City FC and Johor Darul Ta’zim FC where we had players sent off and injuries during games.“Those experiences are important in matches like this, but you still have to perform. There is a fine line between confidence and complacency, and we will not become complacent.”Buriram United have experienced an uptick in form since Jackson took over from his 2024/25 Shopee Cup™ winning predecessor Osmar Loss in October, overcoming a slow start in the group phase to finish on top of the standings and advance to the semi-finals.That set up a thrilling two-legged clash with JDT from which Buriram United prevailed with a 4-3 aggregate win when Kingsley Schindler netted in extra-time in the second leg to take the champions back into the final.It was a victory that came at a cost, however, with red cards for both Guilherme Bissoli and Goran Čaušić depriving Jackson of the services of the influential pair.Bissoli, the tournament’s joint-leading scorer with seven goals, will miss the first leg while Čaušić is out of both matches to leave the Englishman with the task of replacing the key duo.“I am fortunate to have an excellent squad and the club president has built a very strong team,” said Jackson. “Of course missing players of that quality is difficult because they have been very important for us this season.“But we always focus on the team rather than individuals. This now gives opportunities to other players within the squad and I am fully confident in the players who will come in and play their part for the club.”Buriram United will be facing a Selangor side desperate to win their first major trophy since their 2015 Malaysia Cup success while the Thai outfit attempt to continue their own remarkable run of success.The Thai club’s Shopee Cup™ success last year capped a season in which Buriram United won four titles and they remain on track to secure another three in the current campaign having successfully defended the Thai League 1 title and reached the Thai FA Cup final.“Selangor are desperate to win a title, but we are exactly the same,” said Jackson. “Just because we have won trophies before does not mean we are less hungry. There will be no complacency from our side.“We know Selangor’s strengths and where we can potentially take advantage, but we will also be ready to adapt if necessary. Adaptability has been a strong part of our game and the players deserve credit for that.“We are desperate to win as well and we want to retain this title.” – aseanutdfc.com

Like this: Like Loading...