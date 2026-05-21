The Gralloch 2026, Scotland’s gravel festival and the UK round of the UCI Gravel World Series, wraps up in Gatehouse of Fleet after three days of racing, riding, and festival programming across the Galloway Forest Park and Galloway and Southern Ayrshire UNESCO Biosphere.

More than 3,000 riders from 47 nations took part across the Gravelking UCI Gravel World Series race, the inaugural Genesis Gralloch Ultra presented by Maxxis, the Gralloch Sportive, and the wider weekend programme at Garries Park.

Geerike Schreurs (NED) became the first rider to win The Gralloch twice; Lukas Pöstlberger (AUT) took a maiden men’s UCI title; and Damien Clayton (GBR) and Zoe McIntosh (GBR) set the first Fastest Known Times at the inaugural Ultra.

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