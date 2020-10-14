Army FC beat STT FC 2-0 in their final game of the season to be crowned champions of the 2020 Commando Lao League 2.

Following the deadlock in the first half, Sisawad Dalavong finally gave Army FC the lead in the 79th minute as Jody Inthavong then finished things off deep in injury time.

STT FC took the runners-up spot as Muang Hat United third and KPS FC fourth.

ROLL OF HONOUR

Army FC

STT FC

Muang Hat United

KPS FC

Most Valuable Player: Soulichan Phasaveng – STT FC

Best Coach: Viengsavanh Xayaboun – Army FC

Top Scorer: Soulichan Phasaveng – STT FC, 17 goals

Best Goalkeeper: Keooudone Souvannasangso – Army FC

Like this: Like Loading...