LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 25: Dan Ticktum of Great Britain driving the (33) CUPRA KIRO Porsche 99X Electric WCG3 on track during Practice, ahead of the London E-Prix, Round 15 of the 2025 FIA Formula E World Championship at ExCel London on July 25, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Ferraro/LAT Images)

The partnership between Formula E and giffgaff brings to life both brand’s commitment to responsible business, making a positive impact on people and the planet.

giffgaff will be offering 2026 Hankook London E-Prix race-goers a phone health check, prizes and more at the Fan Village at ExCel London.

€25,000 funding for giffgaff’s long-term partner Big Issue as part of Formula E’s Better Futures Fund.

Formula E has announced a partnership with mobile and broadband provider giffgaff. The two B Corp certified brands, which share the same community, challenger and purpose-driven spirit, will team up for the first time ahead of the final rounds of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship 2025/26 Season at Excel London on the 15th and 16th of August.

The collaboration with giffgaff, which was first certified as a B Corp in 2022, will see €25,000 in funding donated to giffgaff’s long-term partner, Big Issue, as part of the Championship’s Better Futures Fund.

giffgaff has been working with Big Issue since 2023, tackling digital and financial inclusion by supplying vendors with refurbished phones to help them increase their sales by an average of 30%, and supporting people into long-term work through tools and training.

The contribution from Formula E’s Better Futures Fund will help young people facing barriers to employment gain the tools, skills and confidence they need to move closer to work and opportunity using Big Issue’s employability support service, Big Issue Recruit. Each person will receive a refurbished smartphone enabling greater connectivity opportunities, plus exclusive career insights and paid work experience across the London race days with Formula E, Big Issue and giffgaff.

During race week, Formula E and giffgaff will welcome beneficiaries to the track for a welcome session, before they join Formula E’s community tour for a behind-the-scenes view of the world of Formula E.

At the 2026 Hankook London E-Prix, giffgaff will have a stand at the Fan Village, where several of those in the Big Issue Recruit programme will be working alongside giffgaff employees, gaining valuable work experience.

Race-goers will also be able to learn more about the circular economy of phones at the stand. In the last year, 66 per cent of phones giffgaff sold were refurbished, helping people save money while extending the lifespan of pre-owned devices. On top of that, eSIM adoption is increasing year on year, offering a quick, hassle-free connection while cutting down on single-use SIM plastic. giffgaff will be bringing this to life at the stand, with a number of activities, via an interactive quiz with prizes and sharing information on the trade-in deals available at giffgaffrecycle.com.

Kate Dohaney, giffgaff CEO, said:

“Partnering with Formula E is a natural fit for us, as B Corp businesses that share a passion for innovation, sustainability, and community. At the heart of sport is connectivity and bringing people together, which is exactly what we believe is important at giffgaff. We’re excited to connect fans to the energy of the track and proud to be part of the ongoing impact the Better Futures Fund contribution will make.”

Julia Pallé, VP Sustainability, Formula E said:

“We are thrilled to team up with giffgaff for this exciting partnership, brought together by a deep alignment on values and a shared commitment to social and community impact. As the first and only global sport in the world to achieve B Corp status, Formula E is dedicated to driving progress on and off the track – and it was this unique heritage that sparked our collaboration with a fellow B Corp pioneer like giffgaff. Together, we are proud to deliver meaningful, real-world change by supporting The Big Issue through our Better Futures Fund, equipping Big Issue Recruit candidates with essential support to unlock new opportunities.”

Russell Blackman, Big Issue Managing Director, said:

“We’re grateful to Formula E, and our long-standing partner giffgaff, for unlocking this new support for Big Issue Recruit candidates. Big Issue Recruit works with many people experiencing severe financial hardship, so it’s vital they’re equipped with the technology they need to find a job in this increasingly digital age, and fantastic work experience opportunities like at Formula E’s Fan Village expands horizons and shows them what is out there.”

Don’t miss the action, click here to secure your tickets for the 2026 Hankook London E-Prix at Excel London on 15 and 16 August.

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