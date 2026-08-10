Da Nang were crowned champions of the Vietnam Beach Soccer Championship 2026 after beating Huế Time Square 3-1 in the final played at the Quy Nhơn Beach Soccer Stadium in Gia Lai.

Da Nang seized the initiative early with Trần Kim Trung firing home after just four minutes before doubling the advantage through Phan Đạt in the 20th minute and then Trần Ngọc Bảo making it 3-0 four minutes later.

Huế Time Square pushed hard for their first goal in the final with an effort from Nguyễn Anh Quang in the 35th minute but was too late for a revival as Da Nang kept to their guns for the win and the title.

Tài Ngân Quy Nhơn took the third spot this year after outplaying Tây Ninh 7-6 in the play-off.

ROLL OF HONOUR

CHAMPIONS: Da Nang

RUNNERS-UP: Huế Time Square

THIRD: Tài Ngân – Quy Nhơn

FAIR PLAY AWARD: Da Nang

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Trần Ngọc Bảo (Da Nang)

TOP SCORER: Ngô Tấn Tài (Tây Ninh)

BEST GOALKEEPER: Nguyễn Anh Quang (Huế Time Square)

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #VFF

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