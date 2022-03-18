The FIM Asia Road Racing Championship is back on track! After two years of enforced inactivity due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, the curtain raiser for the 2022 season is finally set to rev off this coming March 27 to 27 at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand.

Fans can once again look forward to the excitement as Asia’s best from India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam goes head-to-head in the ASB1000, SuperSports 600cc, Asia Production 250cc and the ever-popular Underbone 150cc.

“We’re just glad to be back,” said Ron Hogg, Director of Two Wheels Motor Racing, race promoters of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship. “Operating in a region as wide and diverse as Asia, cross-border travel had been very challenging with each country enacting different sets of rules and procedures. These challenges made it difficult for regional sports to operate, affecting not just motorsports but other sporting events as well.”

“Our return to the Chang International Circuit makes the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship, the first international motorsports event to be hosted in Thailand in two years. For this, our thanks to the Sports Authority of Thailand and the hardworking staff and management of the Chang International Circuit.”

“Not forgetting our gratitude and sincere appreciation to our partners, the teams and manufacturers for their continued support. The Asian motorsports fraternity has a great track record of working together towards a common goal. Now is the time for us to bank on that same fighting spirit. Together, we can steer this sport back on track!”

“On behalf of Chang International Circuit, we are delighted and honored to finally be able to host the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship in Thailand once again as Buriram was chosen as the opening and the final race of the season.

Chang International Circuit is always ready to have the opportunity to host international competitions again after a hiatus for more than 2 years.

Hence, this return of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship will once awaken the motorsport fans in Asia especially Thai fans. At the same time, it stimulates the overall economy and will bring the development process of the motorsport industry in Thailand back and forth to full progress,” added Mr. Mr.Newin Chidchob, President of Chang International Circuit.

“This year, the hardest homework assignment is to hold the race alongside health safety. Riders, teams, staff from abroad must be fully vaccinated and be registered through the ‘Thaipass’ system. All traveler must have a negative RT-PCR result no later than 72 hours before entering the country. Test & Go entry procedures must be followed, which will be performed RT-PCR on the first day of arrival. Stay in SHA EXTRA+ certified hotel. ATK is re-checked again before entering the circuit. As for Thai riders, they have to undergo rigorous testing for the infection as well. Including the spectator must be fully vaccinated.”

“Due to our readiness to organize international events including the success of the previous Buriram Marathon we had been accommodated by tens of thousands of runners. We are working hard to set up the system as perfectly as possible with strict public health measures allowing us to pass successfully and safely.”

“The hosting of the FIM Asia Road Racing event can be considered as a test of all readiness before hosting the world-class MotoGP 2022 from 29th September to 2nd October. Therefore, the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship is an important event for us both in preparation and pushing for the Thai motorsport industry to return to normal as soon as possible.”

