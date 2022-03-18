At the Diamond League General Assembly held in Belgrade today, the Wanda Diamond League meetings accepted the recommendation of the Board that Authorised Neutral Athletes (ANA) and Belarus athletes be excluded from all Diamond League meetings for the foreseeable future.

This recommendation follows the decision by many sports governing bodies and the decision made by the World Athletics Council and reflects the practical and logistical issues meetings may face if ANA athletes from Russia and athletes from Belarus were to be invited to compete.

