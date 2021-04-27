Under the deal, Asahi Super Dry will become the Official Beer for the tournament, which kicks off on 8 September and will be played across nine world-class venues the length and breadth of the host nation.

The announcement that a Japanese brand is joining the Rugby World Cup 2023 commercial family follows a record-breaking Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan, which surpassed all initial commercial revenue projections, largely influenced by strong interest from Japanese and wider Asian brands in the major event. The deal reflects rugby’s increasing global presence and impact and Asahi’s ambition to penetrate new markets.

Launched in the same year as the inaugural Rugby World Cup in New Zealand in 1987, Asahi Super Dry also shares rugby’s core values of passion and solidarity and will look to capture worldwide fans’ imagination as they will contribute to the tournament’s success.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Asahi Group to the family of Worldwide Partners for Rugby World Cup 2023. Their appointment not only reflects the prestige and truly international appeal of our event, but of the power of a growing and global sport to reach and engage new audiences. We look forward to working closely with them to deliver what promises to be a very successful and special Rugby World Cup.”

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin added: “Asahi is a Japanese brand with big global ambitions and in many ways this deal reflects the glowing legacy of the 2019 tournament, which has driven huge interest from Japanese and wider Asia brands in Rugby World Cup, having witnessed how successful it can be in bringing a host nation together, attracting fans from around the world and creating new business partnerships.”

Asahi Breweries, Ltd. President Shiozawa said: “It is a great honour to be the first Asian company to be involved with Rugby World Cup 2023 in France, rugby’s most prestigious tournament, as a Worldwide Partner. Asahi Super Dry was born in 1987 when the first Rugby World Cup was held. We sympathise with rugby’s passion and core values, which involve facing any difficulties, respecting each other, and moving forward together. These values are also shared with Asahi Super Dry, which will carry the ambition to cheer for all teams, act positively and work hard together to unite the entire world. Asahi Breweries, Ltd. will look to share the excitement and unforgettable moments with everyone around the world, contributing to the tournament’s success. I’m convinced that the world can be united through this partnership.”

Asahi Europe & International Chief Marketing Officer, Grant McKenzie added: “Rugby World Cup 2023 and Asahi Super Dry share a declared passion for creating memorable and moving occasions. Through this partnership, Japan’s leading beer, Asahi Super Dry, will be delivered to a truly global audience in over 200 territories. We look forward to sharing the unique taste of modern Japan with rugby fans around the world.”

Rugby World Cup France 2023 is capturing the imagination of fans around the world, with the initial inventory of available Follow my Team and City packs selling out in record time. With more tickets due to go on sale in the Autumn 2021, France 2023 is set to be the major attraction in the sporting calendar that year, bringing the rugby family together for a celebration of the 200 years of the sport.

With World Rugby recently announcing its roadmap for the next decade, the international federation is experiencing record levels of interest for commercial partnerships across its properties. The full Worldwide Partner inventory for France 2023 is on track to be completed before the event marks two years to go with Asahi Group the third partner to be confirmed, joining Societe Generale and Mastercard at the top-tier level.

For ticketing information, please visit https://tickets.rugbyworldcup.com

ABOUT ASAHI GROUP

Asahi Group (Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.) is a global beverage and food company based in Japan. Asahi Group, which was established in 1889, has steadily evolved over the past 10 years by extending its business foundation across the globe with its full-scale entry into Oceania, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Going forward, Asahi Group will continue to pursue its evolution by leveraging the Asahi Group Philosophy (AGP), established in 2018, as the driving force for realising its vision to “be a value creator globally and locally, growing with high-value-added brands.”. Asahi Breweries is Japan’s leading company which manufactures, markets and distributes alcohol brands in Japan. Asahi Europe & International formulates business strategies and managing premium brands’ business in the whole global market.

ABOUT RUGBY WORLD CUP FRANCE 2023

Rugby World Cup 2023 will take place in France from 8 September-28 October with matches played in nine venues across 10 host cities. The tournament will be the 10th men’s Rugby World Cup and the second to be hosted by France after a memorable event in 2007.

RWC 2023 will take place in a year when the sport celebrates 200 years since Rugby School pupil William Webb Ellis was credited with inventing the game of rugby football by showing “a fine disregard for the rules” in catching the ball and running with it in 1823.

RWC 2023 will set new standards in social responsibility, inclusion and sustainability for a major rugby event, targeting five key pillars for the tournament’s legacy: acting for sustainability and circular economy, supporting education, training and employment, respecting and protecting the environment, promoting inclusivity and being a champion for gender equality. – WORLD RUGBY

