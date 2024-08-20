ASEAN football fans will be able to watch the inaugural ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ live on major cable and terrestrial networks and digital streaming platforms across the region.

The Shopee Cup™ group stage matches kick-off this Wednesday, August 21st and Thursday, August 22nd. Official Broadcast Partners of the Shopee Cup™ include Bayon TV in Cambodia, MNC in Indonesia, Astro in Malaysia, Mediacorp in Singapore, Thairath in Thailand and FPT Play in Vietnam.

In ASEAN, the upcoming matches will be broadcast live as follows:

COUNTRY SHOPEE CUP™ OFFICIAL BROADCAST PARTNER TERRESTRIAL / CABLE DIGITAL PLATFORM / OTT BRUNEI – – FACEBOOK: BTV NEWS CAMBODIA BAYON TV BTV NEWS FACEBOOK: BTV NEWS INDONESIA MNC RCTIK-VISION / MNC VISION / VISION+ – LAOS BG PATHUM UNITED FC – FACEBOOK: BTV NEWSYOUTUBE: BG CHANNEL / BG SPORTS MALAYSIA ASTRO ASTRO ARENA CH. 801ASTRO BOLA OTT: ASTROGO / SOOKA MYANMAR SKYNET SKYNET SPORTS YOUTUBE: BG CHANNEL / BG SPORTS PHILIPPINES MATCHDAY MEDIA – FACEBOOK: WEAREPFLYOUTUBE: PHILIPPINESFOOTBALLLEAGUE SINGAPORE MEDIACORP OTT: MEWATCH THAILAND THAIRATH THAIRATH TV MY THAIRATH APPFACEBOOK & YOUTUBE: THAIRATH SPORT BG PATHUM UNITED FC – YOUTUBE: BG CHANNEL / BG SPORTS AIS – AISPLAYBOX VIETNAM FPT PLAY – IPTV & OTT: FPT PLAYFACEBOOK: Truyền Hình FPT Play / FPT Bóng Đá / Giấc Mơ Vô ĐịchYOUTUBE: FPT Bóng Đá Việt / Bóng Đá Việt Nam

Shopee Cup™ match broadcasts are also available in China on Leisu Sports (m.leisu.com) and Korea on Eclat – SpoTV (SPOTVNOW)

Fans can watch matches of their favourite clubs live on the ASEAN United FC official digital platform – @aseanutdfc on Facebook and YouTube if broadcast is not available in their territory.

Please visit aseanutdfc.com and @aseanutdfc – the only official online sources – for news and event information, including match schedules, kick-off times and reports, live statistics, team and player features, live streaming and exclusive video programming.

#AFF

#ShopeeCup

Like this: Like Loading...