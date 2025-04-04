Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) are in the final of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) National Women’s Cup 2025 where they will take on Thai Nguyen T&T for the crown.

In the semifinal matches that were played today, HCMC smashed Than KSVN 5-0 as Thai Nguyen T&T edged Phong Phu Ha Nam 2-1.

It took HCMC just fifteen minutes to get onto the scoresheet through Chelsea Lien Le as Vietnam international Huynh Nhu then added two goals in the 50th and 57th minute.

Tran Thi Thuy Trang scored the other goals for HCMC in the 66th minute and K’Thua in the 90th minute.

In the second semifinal tie, Thai Nguyen T&T came back from a goal down to beat Phong Phu Ha Nam 2-1.

Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung gave Phong Phu Ha Nam the lead in the 18th minute but Thai Nguyen fought back through Ngoc Minh Chuyen (45th+5) and then an own goal from Nguyen Thi Hong Hue in the 81st minute for the win and their place in the final.

