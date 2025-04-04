Football Australia is proud to unveil a new commemorative initiative to honour the rich history and legacy of the CommBank Matildas and Subway Socceroos. In addition to receiving their official international caps, past national team players will now also be awarded a specially designed lapel pin to celebrate their contribution to Australian football following their retirement from international football.The gold-plated, lapel pins feature the Australian Coat of Arms at their centre, mirroring the crest on the national team jerseys. The word “MATILDA” or “SOCCEROO” is embossed at the top, with “AUSTRALIA” positioned below the Coat of Arms. For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/football-australia-announces-commemorative-lapel-pins-matildas-and-socceroos #AFF

