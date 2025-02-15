Indonesia has made history! The “Merah Putih” squad secured their first-ever spot in the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship final after a 3-1 victory over Thailand in today’s thrilling semifinal clash. A stellar performance from world No.16 men’s doubles pair Muhammad Shohibul Fikri/Daniel Marthin sealed the momentous win, marking Indonesia’s first final appearance since the tournament’s inception in 2017. The tie kicked off with an electrifying mixed doubles encounter, where Thailand’s Supak Jomkoh/Sapsiree Taerattanachai dominated Indonesia’s Dejan Ferdinansyah/Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti in a 21-13, 22-20 victory. The Thai duo, fluid and precise in their execution, kept their opponents under pressure, forcing errors and preventing any momentum shift. Dejan/Siti Fadia showed resilience in the second game, fighting back from 5-11 down at the interval to briefly take the lead at 18-17, but the experienced Thai pair held their nerve to clinch the win in 47 minutes, giving Thailand an early 1-0 advantage. With Indonesia trailing, 19-year-old former world junior champion Alwi Farhan stepped up in the men’s singles match against 20-year-old Panitchapon Teeraratsakul. Alwi wasted no time, blazing through the first game in just 21 minutes with his sharp attacks and solid court coverage. Despite a late push from Panitchapon in the second game, Alwi remained composed, securing a 21-13, 21-18 victory in 45 minutes to bring Indonesia back on level terms. “Panitchapon is a strong attacking player, but I was prepared for his shots and countered effectively,” said Alwi. “I’m glad I could contribute to this point without injury and I look forward to giving my best in the final.” The turning point of the tie came in the women’s singles, where world No.14 Putri Kusuma Wardani took on world No.12 Busanan Ongbamrungphan, who held a 3-0 head-to-head advantage before this match. But today, Wardani was in unstoppable form. The 22-year-old Korea Masters 2024 winner played with confidence and control, outmanoeuvring and stunned the 28-year-old Thai shuttler with aggressive court coverage and sharp shot-making. Busanan, struggling to find her rhythm, had no answers as Wardani stormed to an 11-3 lead before closing out the first game in just 16 minutes. The second game followed a similar pattern, with Wardani maintaining full control to secure a dominant 21-10, 21-8 victory in 33 minutes, giving Indonesia a crucial 2-1 lead. With Indonesia just one win away from the final, world No.16 Muhammad Shohibul Fikri/Daniel Marthin was responsible for closing out the tie against Peeratchai Sukphun/Pakkapon Teeraratsakul, who needed a win to keep Thailand’s hopes alive. But there was no stopping the Indonesian duo. Fikri/Marthin played with precision and power, keeping unforced errors to a minimum while dictating the match’s tempo. Their relentless attacking play proved too much for the Thai pair, who struggled to match their intensity. In a commanding 21-13, 21-16 victory, Fikri/Marthin delivered the winning point in style, sending Indonesia into their first-ever BAMTC final!

With this victory, Indonesia is now guaranteed at least a silver medal, but their sights are set on making even more history.

