A 94th minute winner from Adrian Segecic has fired Sydney FC into the top six at the expense of Adelaide United as the Sky Blues defeated the Reds 3-2 in a thriller at Coopers Stadium.The home side looked much the more dangerous of the two sides at Coopers Stadium but found themselves behind in the 18th minute as Sydney striker Patryk Klimala was gifted the opening goal after goalkeeper Max Vartuli failed to clear a ball over the top. For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/aleague-men-adelaide-united-sydney-fc-adrian-segecic-archie-goodwin-patryk-klimala-match-report-goals-highlights/ #AFF#FootballAustralia#ALeague

