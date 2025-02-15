Badminton Asia continues to elevate officiating standards with the Umpires Appraisal Course 2025, held in Qingdao, China, from February 9 to 16.

The program, held in conjunction with the ongoing Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship 2025, is designed to assess and mentor 12 umpires from 12 member associations namely Bangladesh, China,

Indonesia, India, Japan, Jordan, South Korea, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Chinese Taipei and Vietnam and prepare them for the prestigious BWF Umpire Assessment.

Guided by course conductors Ms. Zheng Sanliang Sandie of China and Mr. Wang Chao-Wei Charles of Chinese Taipei, the course aims at sharpening key skills such as match control, decision-making, and communication, and ensuring umpires meet the highest international standards.

With Asia producing some of the world’s finest badminton talent, the need for elite technical officials is paramount. This program is a stepping stone for umpires aiming to officiate at top-tier events like the World Championships and Olympic Games.

