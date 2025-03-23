Sunday was a day of surprises at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 25.While the likes of Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Gudaf Tsegay lived up to expectation in the 1500m finals, and Sander Skotheim did likewise in the heptathlon, there were several shock wins throughout the final day of action in Nanjing’s Cube.Claire Bryant set the tone with the first final of the day, taking a surprise victory in the long jump. Another shock soon followed as world and Olympic high jump champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh was beaten by Australian duo Nicola Olyslagers and Eleanor Patterson.New Zealand shot putter Tom Walsh and sprint hurdler Devynne Charlton both produced their best form of the year so far to take surprise golds. Prudence Sekgodiso, meanwhile, was similarly surprised to win the women’s 800m. The men’s 800m, by contrast, went to the form book as Josh Hoey held on for victory.Normal order was restored by the end of the day with USA taking dominant wins in both 4x400m finals. It meant they ended the championships top of the medals table with 16 medals, six of them gold.Day three event reports• Women’s 800m• Men’s 800m• Women’s 1500m• Men’s 1500m• Women’s 60m hurdles• Women’s high jump• Women’s long jump• Men’s long jump• Men’s shot put• Men’s heptathlon• Women’s 4x400m• Men’s 4x400m