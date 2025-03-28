Italy’s Nadia Battocletti and Burundi’s Rodrigue Kwizera topped the standings at the end of the 2024-2025 World Athletics Cross Country Tour.Athletes are ranked according to their best three cross-country performance scores achieved between September 2024 and March 2025, of which at least two had to come from World Cross Country Tour meetings.After a third-place finish at the Cinque Mulini in mid-November, Battocletti won in Alcobendas one week later, then struck gold at the European Cross Country Championships in Antalya in December. She started 2025 with victory on home soil at Campaccio, which elevated her to the top of this year’s tour standings with a score of 3720.Burundi’s Francine Niyomukunzi, winner in Amorebieta and Albufeira, finished the series in second place, ahead of Kenya’s Sheila Jebet.Kwizera, who has topped the men’s Cross Country Tour standings for the past two seasons, made it three in a row after winning five races in the 2024-2025 series. He was victorious in Amorebieta, Atapuerca, Soria and Alcobendas towards the end of last year, then won again in Albufeira in February, giving him an overall score of 3720.Kenyan teenager Matthew Kipkoech Kipruto, winner at the Cinque Mulini and in Carhaix, finished second overall, just ahead of Spain’s Thierry Ndikumwenayo.Prize money is awarded to the top six finishers in the series, with the winners each receiving €10,000.Final standingsWomen1 Nadia Battocletti (ITA) 37202 Francine Niyomukunzi (BDI) 37003 Sheila Jebet (KEN) 36804 Charity Cherop (UGA) 36405 Carolina Robles (ESP) 36206 Daisy Jepkemei (KAZ) 3610Full standingsMen1 Rodrigue Kwizera (BDI) 37202 Matthew Kipkoech Kipruto (KEN) 36803 Thierry Ndikumwenayo (ESP) 36604 Oscar Chelimo (UGA) 36405 Celestin Ndikumana (BDI) 36206 Robert Kiprop Koech (KEN) 3600Full standings

