The Philippine women’s national team rolled past their counterparts from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 4-1 in a friendly that was played in Dubai last night.Captain Hali Long headed in a freekick after eight minutes as Chandler McDaniel doubled the advantage in the 19th minute.The Philippines girls trooped off into the dressing room 4-0 at the break with the third goal coming off Meryll Serrano (30th minute) and McDaniel’s second just two minutes later. #AFF#PFF

