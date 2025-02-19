The Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2025 (BAMTC2025) may have crowned Indonesia as its champion, but when it comes to pure power, two names stole the spotlight – Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu and Thailand’s Benyapa Aimsaard!Both came out tops after unleashing the tournament’s fastest smashes, with Lee setting the courts ablaze with a blistering 430.8 km/h smash on February 14, making him the undisputed fastest smasher of the tournament. Aimsaard dominated the women’s category, delivering a lightning-quick 388.8 km/h rocket of a shot.Lee’s compatriot Yeung Shing Choi ws a close second with a smash of 428.9 km/h, making it a one-two finish for Hong Kong in the men’s division.Champions Indonesia were not left out, with men’s doubles star Daniel Marthin delivering his own missile at 416.3 km/h, landing him in the fifth spot.Meanwhile, China’s Gao Jia Xuan was the host nation’s fastest smasher, coming in eighth with 397.2 km/h.