ASICS is releasing the NOVABLASTTM 3 shoe in Malaysia. Combining a geometric origami design with technology, the third generation of ASICS’ unique cushioning trainer offers a bouncing running experience that keeps you lively and motivated on your run.

Through ASICS’ technology, the shoe’s midsole is now equipped with FF BLASTTM PLUS technology. With an extra millimeter added to the heel and forefoot, this new cushioning material is designed to offer a bouncy running experience, providing a more energized rebound in each step.

In addition, the NOVABLASTTM 3 shoe is now approximately 22g lighter* than its predecessor NOVABLAST™ 2 shoe, making it the lightweight shoe to keep up with an active lifestyle.

To further enhance the shoe’s fit and comfort, ASICS’ Notch Tongue Construction, a wing construction, is incorporated in the tongue design. The notch on the upper allows it to cradle the foot for an even distribution of potential pressure points and reduced tongue movement.

What’s more, the shoe’s heel is also reinforced with a more supportive design to help guide the foot with more control through your gait cycle.

Hisanori Fujita, Manager, Performance Footwear, Design department at ASICS said: “The team at ASICS is beyond excited about the launch of NOVABLASTTM 3 shoe. With design evolution and the latest technology, this new generation offers an even bouncier running experience and better support.

As part of ASICS’ mission to help everybody experience the power of sport on body and mind, NOVABLASTTM 3 shoe can equip you for a more active lifestyle. The bouncy running experience this new shoe delivers will certainly keep you motivated in achieving a sound mind in a sound body through exercise.”

The NOVABLASTTM 3 shoe is just one of the ways in which ASICS is helping everyone move, available for men and women at ASICS Retail Stores & ASICS.COM now for RM529.

