Highlights from the line-up include the new GEL-NIMBUS™ 25, AWAKE x GEL-NYC, and other upcoming launches consumers can keep an eye out for

ASICS’ new feature-length documentary, ‘Mind Games – The Experiment’, now available for streaming on Amazon Prime in Malaysia and Vietnam

2023 also pioneers the new brand manifesto – ‘Nothing Feels Better than Moving with ASICS’ – to convey the positive power of movement with ASICS across all product categories

ASICS Asia has officially introduced its Spring Summer 2023 collection, during its exclusive press preview held yesterday in Vietnam. Across Southeast Asia, media, partners and brand ambassadors were invited for a full-day experience to uncover how “Nothing Feels Better than moving with ASICS” – the brand’s new manifesto for 2023. From its latest technologies to the line-up of exciting new products in the coming months, guests were treated to a sneak peek of what’s to come this exciting new season.

The preview took place at one of Ho Chi Minh’s most contemporary art spaces which was conceptualized as a ‘Movement Factory’, to highlight each product feature through stimulating experiences and setups. The event also invited guests to engage with the brand across various activities, including the Mind Games live experiment, DIY Zone for guests to customize their own plant pot, a Polaroid Booth to capture moments from the event, and a Sustainability Corner to dive deeper into ASICS’ ongoing sustainability efforts.

The event was graced by brand ambassadors, advocates and athletes across the region including Hoàng Quốc Trung, Nguyen Anh Tri, Nguyen Thi Phuong Trinh from Vietnam, Nawasch Phupantachsee, Sarun Naraprasertkul, Jaray Jeanarai from Thailand, Hariz Hamdan from Malaysia as well as Tyler Ten, Zhu Ze Liang, and Natalie Dau from Singapore.

ASICS Spring Summer 2023 Collection

The new Spring Summer 2023 collection features highlights across all product categories – including performance running, Sportstyle and apparel.

Spotlighting the most comfortable running shoe*, ASICS curated an immersive experience for guests to trial the GEL-NIMBUS™ 25 and experience the softest landings made possible with its new PureGEL™ technology. Following its recent launch, the AWAKE x GEL-NYC was also featured for a closer look of its archival designs and latest technology – the GEL-CUMULUS 16 shoe’s tooling system, for additional comfort.

An array of never-seen-before product lines was also unveiled to guests – including an updated Women’s cross-category collection, new apparel instalments for ACTIBREEZE™ – the brand’s advanced performance apparel technology, as well as fresh kicks for SPORTSTYLE. More information on these launches will be later announced at the end of this month.

Regional Launch for ‘Mind Games – The Experiment’

Early this year, ASICS premiered its new feature-length documentary, titled ‘Mind Games – The Experiment’, which captured four subjects as part of a unique study to determine if regular exercise has the power to improve cognitive function with mental performance.

As part of the press preview, Professor Brendon Stubbs from King’s College London – who developed and led the experiment – was in attendance to share more about the research and engaged guests with a live experiment, comprising both physical and cognitive challenges. The participants started the morning with the Cooper test – a 12-minute workout – followed by the ‘Tower of Hanoi’ challenge at the main event later in the afternoon.

Speaking on the regional launch, Professor Stubbs said, “The findings that exercise improves cognitive function regardless of fitness level are signficant and demonstrate the transformative impact that exercise can have on our lives. This is an important message for everyone and it was great to be able share it in person with the local audiences in Asia. This marks the beginning of exciting plans to come as well, as we continue to work closely with the ASICS team explore new opportunities to help everyone experience the uplifting power of movement.”

Mind Games – The Experiment is now available to stream in Malaysia and Vietnam on Amazon Prime. To find out more, please visit Mind Games – The Experiment.

Nothing Feels Better than Moving with ASICS

To inspire more people to move with ASICS, the brand is adopting a new manifesto in 2023 – ‘Nothing Feels Better than Moving with ASICS’ – articulating the uplifting feeling that moving with ASICS brings. This was deeply rooted across all aspects of the exclusive event as an expression of how ‘Nothing Feels Better’ from product to product and across categories. Throughout the year, the manifesto will also be conveyed through various activations and drumbeat launches.

Mr. Gabriel Yap, Regional Marketing Director of ASICS Asia said, “Moving with ASICS uplifts the mind, and this has always been our founding purpose and mission. This year, starting with the launch of our Spring Summer 2023 collection, we continue to embark on the journey with our consumers to achieve a Sound Mind, Sound Body, by helping them uncover the positive power of movement.”

Consumers are invited to express their uplift by sharing their experiences with ASICS on social media using the hashtag – #NothingFeelsBetter.

For more information on new and upcoming products from ASICS, consumers can visit the online website at asics.com

